Chinese FM confirms no national affected in an airstrike on Chinese firm’s building in Kuwait, says any attack on innocent civilians, non-military targets unacceptable

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that an attack on a building of a Chinese company in Kuwait which caused one death didn't affect any Chinese national and stressed that any attack on innocent civilians and non‑military targets is unacceptable.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference on Friday when asked whether the one fatality in the Iranian airstrike on a building of a Chinese company in Kuwait was a Chinese national and for further details.Mao said following the incident, the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait immediately alerted Chinese nationals and institutions there to raise risk awareness and beef up security precautions.The embassy also contacted the relevant Kuwaiti authorities, urging them to take concrete and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions in Kuwait, Mao added.China calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, continue to properly resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and work for an early restoration of peace and stability in the Gulf region, the spokesperson said.Global Times