Official Chinese media reveals footage of Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan’s electromagnetic catapult test, live-fire countermeasures launch

An image showing that Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan electromagnetic catapult test uses a dead load was also disclosed for the first time Photo: CCTV News screenshot

Recently, footage showing the Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan conducting a live-fire launch of countermeasures was released to the public for the first time. At the same time, footage of the ship’s electromagnetic catapult test using a dead load was also disclosed for the first time, according to the CCTV News.Equipped with a new propulsion system and an electromagnetic catapult system, the Sichuan is designed to explore a new frontier in unmanned operations in distant seas, the media report said.Military affairs observers noted that the dead load test is a preliminary test conducted before the actual aircraft launch test.Completed during the construction of the Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the test indicates that the ship’s electromagnetic catapult system is operational and reliable. The Type 076 has now completed multiple sea trials, and expectations are growing for its upcoming commissioning and the eventual release of footage showing it launching actual carrier-based aircraft, they noted.The construction of the Type 076 amphibious assault ship represents a major technological breakthrough on a global scale. It not only addresses the challenge of operating carrier-based aircraft from amphibious assault ships, but also brings innovation to naval operational concepts, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Saturday.The Type 076 integrates technologies related to the Type 075 amphibious assault ship and the Type 003 aircraft carrier, combining mature technologies to create a new-generation warship while enhancing the platform’s overall maturity. Therefore, this technological innovation can be described as a breakthrough, demonstrating that China has achieved a high level of capability in electromagnetic catapult technology and related electromagnetic fields, Song said.The electromagnetic catapult system can launch not only manned fighter jets but also unmanned aircraft. Large unmanned combat aircraft can also be launched through the catapult system. This will help enhance the payload capacity of drones, enabling them to conduct missions over longer distances while carrying more payloads, such as additional munitions, for long-range strikes, Song added.The Sichuan was launched in December 2024 and conducted its first sea trial in relevant waters in November 2025, Xinhua News Agency reported.The ship has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tons, features a twin-island superstructure and a full-length flight deck, and innovatively applies electromagnetic catapult and arrestor technologies, enabling it to carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and amphibious equipment. To date, the Sichuan has successfully completed multiple sea trials, said Xinhua.



