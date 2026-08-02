China activates Level IV flood control emergency response for Beijing and Hebei Province

Visitors toured the Palace Museum during heavy rain after a sudden downpour in Beijing on August 2, 2026. Photo: VCG

China’s National Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Sunday activated a Level IV flood control emergency response for Beijing and Hebei Province, the Global Times learned from the Ministry of Emergency Management.Meteorological forecasts show that heavy rainfall will affect North China from Sunday to Tuesday, with parts of northern Hebei and western and northern Beijing expected to experience heavy to torrential rain.

Visitors toured the Palace Museum during heavy rain after a sudden downpour in Beijing on August 2, 2026. Photo: VCG

Apart from North China, Southwest China’s Chongqing forecast widespread rainfall from Saturday night to Tuesday, with the heaviest rainfall expected from Sunday night to Monday night. Parts of central and western areas may experience torrential rain and locally extreme rainfall, with totals of up to 200 millimeters and hourly rainfall reaching 90 millimeters, Chongqing Daily reported on Sunday.After consultation and assessment, the Chongqing flood control and drought relief headquarters decided to activate a municipal Level IV flood control emergency response at 9 pm on Saturday for seven districts and counties, including Tongnan, Tongliang, Rongchang and Hechuan, in response to flood risks.

Visitors toured the Palace Museum during heavy rain after a sudden downpour in Beijing on August 2, 2026. Photo: VCG

Visitors toured the Palace Museum during heavy rain after a sudden downpour in Beijing on August 2, 2026. Photo: VCG

Global Times