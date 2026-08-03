Chinese host sparks online debate over crouching gesture at ‘The Odyssey’ premiere

Chen Xuan, a bilingual host from Shanghai Media Group's International Channel Shanghai, crouches while handing a microphone to foreign cast members during the premiere of The Odyssey in Beijing on July 30, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from an online video

A gesture made by a Chinese host at the Beijing premiere of Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey has sparked heated online debate over the weekend, after a video showing her crouching while handing a microphone to foreign cast members went viral.The July 30 premiere Beijing's China Film Museum, attended by Nolan and Hollywood stars including Matt Damon and Charlize Theron, featured an on-site interview session moderated by Chen Xuan, a bilingual host from Shanghai Media Group's International Channel Shanghai (ICS).During the interview, Chen was seen handing a microphone to foreign cast members who were seated on high stools. She lowered herself into a half-crouching position and leaned forward, appearing almost in a half-squat position, while facing away from the audience and main camera. The posture created a noticeable height difference between the host and the guests.The short clip, which lasted more than 10 seconds, quickly spread across Chinese social media and triggered widespread discussion.Some netizens criticized the gesture as "submissive" and "overly flattering," arguing that it reflected a lack of professionalism and that Chen appeared too nervous and showed an inappropriate attitude toward foreign guests."There were many ways to avoid blocking the camera, such as standing sideways or asking guests to leave a little space between them," one commenter wrote. "Crouching like this is also not visually elegant."Others defended Chen, saying the criticism was exaggerated and that the gesture was likely made to avoid obstructing the camera because the guests and host were standing too close together."Look at the scene itself. Standing beside the guests for the interview was not practical, so she did it to avoid blocking the camera," another netizen said. "There is no need to overinterpret it. She later stood beside the interviewees without blocking the view."The incident has reignited online discussions over stage etiquette, media professionalism and how hosts should interact with international guests at public events.On July 31, Chen posted on Sina Weibo, saying that she was "very happy" to meet director Christopher Nolan again after their previous encounter in 2023 and encouraged audiences to watch the movie in cinemas on August 14.Global Times