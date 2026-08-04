China firmly opposes Philippines' ‘politically provocative’ statement targeting its ethnic unity policy, questioning Manila’s oversight of foreign-linked exchange programs: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The statement is fraught with falsehoods and malicious attacks, constitute interference in China's internal affairs and an extremely vicious political provocation, to which China expresses firm opposition, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.Lin made the remarks in response to a question regarding a statement issued by the Philippine Department of National Defense, which decried China's questioning of the Philippines' oversight over foreign‑linked cultural and academic exchange programs, expressed "grave concern" over the systemic risks posed by foreign legal frameworks, and alleged that China's ethnic unity policy is designed to "exercise extraterritorial jurisdiction over individuals outside China's jurisdiction."Justice resides in the hearts of all. A tiny clique of anti-China forces in the Philippines engages in political and media manipulation, distorting facts and misleading the public in a bid to pursue selfish political gains and cover up the Philippines' maritime infringements. Their schemes are doomed to failure, Lin said.These individuals issued the so-called statement under the guise of Philippine government department, recklessly hijacking and sabotaging China-Philippines relations and reneging on commitments the Philippine side made during recent diplomatic engagements, Lin added."We once again warn them to stop provocation and troublemaking and desist from smearing and attacking China, or they will inevitably pay a price for their vile conduct," the spokesperson said."We would like to emphasize once more that China's implementation of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law helps better protect the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic groups and furnishes solid legal safeguards for ethnic unity and development. China's State Council Information Office recently held a press conference to elaborate on relevant details, which you may refer to for information," Lin said.Global Times