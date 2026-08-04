Chinese AI smart blackboard goes viral online, hailed as ‘future of education’

Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

An AI-powered smart blackboard unveiled by a Chinese company at the 2026 World AI Conference has gone viral on overseas social media as it instantly generates graphs from handwritten equations and demonstrates other state-of-the-art capabilities. Many overseas self-media vloggers have hailed the technology, calling it “the future of education,” China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.A vlogger from Canada introduced that a teacher writes an equation on the blackboard by hand, a corresponding graph appears instantly. When the teacher draws a cube, it is immediately transformed into a rotatable 3D model with the angles and surface areas automatically labeled. No projector, no laptop, no clicking through slides, according to the vlogger.“Now here is the part almost nobody in those comments knows. This is not new. Chinese classrooms have had smart blackboards for years. Beijing schools were running simulated chemistry experiments on touchscreen boards back in 2024,” the vlogger said.Another self-media host said that “China is almost leading the US and the rest of the world in every aspect of life right now. And what you are seeing here is the proof. What you are seeing is the future of education and it is already live in China.”This type of AI-powered smart blackboard is already being used in classrooms across China, according to CCTV.Responding to some Americans who joked after watching the video of the AI-powered smart blackboard that it must have been created with AI visual effects and couldn’t possibly be real, the host said, “But this is not AI, this is real. This is a real classroom in China. This is what happens when a country focuses on developmental projects … Tell me this is not the future,” according to CCTV.Global Times