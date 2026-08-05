SOURCE / ECONOMY
Great products grow from real-world needs: founder of Seahi Robotics and Young Scientist for a Maritime Power
By Chen Xiaobo Published: Aug 05, 2026 01:40 PM

Photo: Courtesy of Seahi Robotics

Photo: Courtesy of Seahi Robotics



The oceans, covering over 70 percent of Earth's surface, are both the largest repository of resources and the most challenging frontier for humanity to conquer. 

As the marine economy gradually becomes a new high ground for global economic growth, the surging demand for underwater facility operations and maintenance has opened up a clear commercial pathway for a new generation of marine robotics.

Great products aren't born in labs — they grow out of real-world needs. In Southeast Asia, port berthing schedules are measured the hour, and Singapore ranks among the world's most stringent ports. Clients often say, "We'd rather pay a premium for reliability" — no delays, no pollution. Compared with traditional foreign equipment plagued by low efficiency and frequent breakdowns, modular, adaptable marine robots capable of handling diverse tasks are clearly the way forward.

After identifying market needs, we assembled a massive engineering team. China's talent development system underpins our continuous innovation and iteration as a technology company. Competing for projects at high-end international ports is the ultimate proving ground. Seahi and other Chinese tech firms going global are not seeking merely to divide the existing pie — we aim to create a bigger one driven by new quality productive forces.


Chen Xiaobo is founder of Seahi Robotics and Young Scientist for a Maritime Power. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn


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