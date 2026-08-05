Australia’s rooftop solar could support rise in clean energy co-op with China

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Australia's rooftop solar story is moving beyond households. In a media release on Wednesday, Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said that the government is helping businesses, farms and community organizations cut energy costs by reducing the cost of installing medium-sized solar systems by about 20 percent. The measure could give Australia's renewable energy market a fresh boost, creating new momentum for the next stage of its development.Rooftop solar offers a practical route for Australia's renewable energy transition. With abundant sunshine and strong solar resources, Australia is well positioned to expand photovoltaic (PV) generation. One in three Australian homes already has rooftop solar, but larger energy users have had limited access to support, as the previous solar rebate covered systems of up to only 100 kilowatts.Extending support to systems of up to 1 megawatt could further unlock the potential of commercial rooftops, helping businesses such as manufacturers, retailers and logistics centers lower their electricity costs.Expanding policy support is only the first step. The next challenge is ensuring that solar technologies can meet practical demand. At the Smart Energy 2026 exhibition held in May in Australia, one issue frequently discussed by industry participants was how to achieve higher power output while working within the size constraints of residential and commercial rooftops. Another focus was aesthetics, with users seeking PV materials that could blend more naturally with different architectural styles.Chinese solar products attracted interest at the exhibition, particularly those aimed at addressing these market needs. Some modules offered higher power density, enabling users to achieve the same system capacity with fewer panels, lowering costs while providing greater flexibility in rooftop design. Other products used colored PV glass that resembles building materials, offering customers solar solutions that combine energy generation with architectural aesthetics.Australia's renewed support for rooftop solar could help expand the country's PV market while creating new possibilities for cooperation with China in clean energy. Such cooperation will depend on the continued evolution of solar technologies and their ability to adapt to local market needs. By developing products suited to Australia's conditions, Chinese manufacturers can support the wider adoption of renewable energy while helping users reduce electricity costs.Yet the potential for cooperation goes beyond rooftop solar. The wider deployment of distributed solar generation could have broader implications for Australia's electricity system, requiring the grid and energy storage infrastructure to evolve alongside the growth of renewable power. As more households and businesses generate their own electricity, Australia will need a more flexible energy system that can adapt to a more decentralized model of power generation while maintaining reliability.The downstream segments of the clean energy value chain also offer room for cooperation, including energy storage. As more commercial rooftops adopt solar systems, demand for storage solutions that can help manage renewable power is likely to grow as well. The continued expansion of renewable energy will depend not only on adding generation capacity, but also building the supporting infrastructure needed to store and manage electricity effectively.As Australia upgrades its rooftop solar market, China-Australia clean energy cooperation could evolve alongside it. Energy storage may become the next area of growth, with further opportunities likely to emerge across the wider renewable energy supply chain.Making these emerging opportunities a reality could benefit Australia's energy transition, which will require more products, technologies and solutions as rooftop solar expands. A broader pool of suppliers, including Chinese companies, could give Australia more options and help accelerate renewable energy deployment.As Australia's energy transition gathers pace, some Australian voices have suggested that a more stable and open environment for Chinese investment and cooperation could help accelerate green energy projects. Drawing on China's equipment and manufacturing capacity could also bring benefits. As Australia weighs how to support rooftop solar, these perspectives are worth considering.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn