Typhoon Dolphin likely to make landfall in eastern China; Shanghai, Zhejiang, Fujian activate typhoon emergency responses: media

Photos of a typhoon passing through. Photo: VCG

As Typhoon Dolphin is forecast to enter the East China Sea with a high chance of making landfall in China, and is expected to bring heavy to torrential rain to the eastern areas across China from Saturday before shifting north to affect parts of North China, the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration activated a Level IV typhoon emergency response on Wednesday morning in response to the approaching typhoon based on the typhoon's development and projected track.China’s meteorological authorities said Typhoon Dolphin, the year’s 13th typhoon, is expected to make landfall along the coastal areas of East China’s Zhejiang Province between Sunday night and Monday morning as a typhoon or severe typhoon, Jimu News reported on Wednesday.According to a meteorological analyst with China Weather Channel, forecast models indicate Typhoon Dolphin is likely to make landfall in eastern China, where it could later interact with cold air to bring even heavier rainfall to northern China than to the east coast, urging close monitoring of the typhoon’s track, according to Jimu News.Meteorological authorities said three typhoons are active over the northwestern Pacific. The weak Typhoon Kujira, which was formed on Wednesday, is expected to be absorbed by Typhoon Dolphin, while Typhoon Chan-hom, which was formed on Wednesday, is forecast to have no impact on China. Shanghai, Zhejiang Province, and Fujian Province have all activated typhoon emergency responses ahead of Typhoon Dolphin, Guangzhou Daily reported.The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration activated a Level IV typhoon emergency response on Wednesday morning, urging strict implementation of preparedness plans and instructing vessels to seek safe shelter, inspect critical equipment, and complete all typhoon safety measures.Zhejiang activated a marine typhoon emergency response at 6 pm on Wednesday, ordering coastal authorities to enter full emergency readiness and implement measures including sheltering vessels, suspending maritime routes, closing coastal tourist sites, and evacuating personnel from offshore aquaculture and construction projects.Fujian has completed the evacuation of all fishing vessels from designated fishing grounds, including sea area of the Diaoyu Dao, as of Wednesday noon. The province has activated a Level IV typhoon emergency response, reinforcing safety checks on sheltered vessels and ordering ports, ships, and offshore facilities to complete typhoon preparations while safeguarding traffic through the Taiwan Straits, China Central Television reported.Global Times