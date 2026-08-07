China’s COVID-19 infections ease after summer rise; no new pathogens or high-risk variants detected

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China's health authorities said Thursday that the recent rise in COVID-19 infections has begun to ease, with transmission levels remaining moderate and no new pathogens or high-risk variants detected in nationwide surveillance.The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) said the current wave represents a seasonal fluctuation similar in intensity to those seen over the past two years, with most cases remaining mild and no significant impact on the country's overall healthcare system.On August 6, China CDC released its sentinel surveillance report on acute respiratory infectious diseases nationwide for the period from July 27 to August 2. Influenza-like illnesses accounted for 4.5 percent of outpatient and emergency visits at China's sentinel hospitals, with southern provinces reporting a higher rate than northern regions, at 5.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.COVID-19 remained the most commonly detected respiratory pathogen among both outpatient influenza-like cases and hospitalized severe respiratory infection patients, followed by influenza viruses, according to the report.Surveillance results showed that only known common pathogens were detected, with no unknown pathogens or emerging infectious diseases identified. The increase in the COVID-19 test positivity rate has slowed, and overall activity remains at a medium level.The dominant circulating strain continues to be the NB.1.8.1 variant lineage. The COVID-19 test positivity rate in southern regions was significantly higher than that in northern provinces, with the highest positivity rate observed among patients aged 15 to 59, according to the China CDC.The agency said that since COVID-19 was classified as a Category B infectious disease under Category B management in China, it has become a common respiratory infectious disease that occurs frequently, with one to two waves of fluctuations occurring each year. The latest increase is still considered part of a periodic fluctuation, with an intensity comparable to that of the previous two years, and the upward trend has already begun to ease.The severity of illness has not changed, with most cases remaining mild. Elderly people and individuals with underlying chronic conditions continue to face a higher risk of severe illness, while specific antiviral treatments remain effective. Surveillance has not detected any variant strains posing major public health risks, nor has the current wave had a significant impact on the overall operation of the healthcare system.To prevent respiratory infectious disease outbreaks, the China CDC advised the public to take personal protective measures, including wear masks appropriately, maintain good hygiene practices and actively receive vaccinations.Global Times