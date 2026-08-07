China, India hold meeting on border affairs, pledge to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in border areas

China and India hold the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC) in New Delhi on August 6, 2026. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

China and India held the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC) in New Delhi on Thursday. The two sides exchanged views on issues including boundary delineation, border management and control, mechanism building, and cross-border cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.Both sides agreed to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and work together to safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.The meeting was co-chaired by Hou Yanqi, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Officials from the two countries' foreign affairs, defense, interior and immigration departments also attended the meeting.Global Times