China’s defense ministry slams Japan hyping ‘neighboring security threat’ as pretext for expediting remilitarization

Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense

Realities have proved that the Japanese side's so-called "neighboring security threat" is merely a pretext for breaking free from its pacifist constitution and the "exclusively defense-oriented" policy, and expediting remilitarization, Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Friday.Chen's remarks came in response to a question regarding the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's recent live-fire test of a Tomahawk cruise missile and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's captive carry test of a new-type missile.Japan's moves to accelerate the development of offensive weapons are becoming increasingly rampant and perilous, which warrant high vigilance among regional countries, Chen said, adding that the real threat to Japan's security and regional peace and stability is its reckless attempts in ramping up military buildup and accelerating remilitarization.The nightmare of war must not repeat itself and peace must be upheld. It is imperative for the international community to unite and act in concert to contain the rise of Japanese neo-militarism and prevent it from plunging the world into turmoil, Chen said.Global Times