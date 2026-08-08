16 people burned with varying severity at torch festival in Yunnan: local government

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Sixteen people suffered burns of varying severity after an accident occurred during a torch festival in Xuanwei, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, at around 8:30 pm on Thursday, the local government said on Saturday.The accident occurred in Jianwen village, Lefeng township, during local torch festival celebrations. While using a flammable liquid to ignite torches, a plastic container filled with the liquid accidentally overturned, triggering a fire that injured 16 people at the scene.Following the incident, Xuanwei authorities immediately activated an emergency response plan and dispatched staff from health, emergency management and public security departments, along with local township officials, to treat the injured and maintain order at the site.The injured people are receiving treatment in hospitals and remain in stable condition, with follow-up work underway in an orderly manner.Global Times