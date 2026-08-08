Chinese Embassy in Thailand issues reminder to nationals participating in cultural and sports activities in Thailand

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The Chinese Embassy in Thailand on Saturday issued a notice urging Chinese nationals traveling to Thailand for cultural and sports activities to comply with local laws and regulations, respect local customs, familiarize themselves with event rules, and through official channels to safeguard their rights.
The notice came after incidents involving Chinese nationals in Thailand, including an incident in which security personnel at Suvarnabhumi Airport were accused of inappropriate conduct while handling a Chinese passenger who had caused a disturbance and violated security rules.
The Chinese Embassy in Thailand urged Chinese nationals visiting the country for cultural and sports activities to comply with local laws and regulations, respect local customs and traditions, and follow event rules and management requirements.
The embassy called on Chinese visitors to interact with Thai people with respect, goodwill and openness, and to help maintain the long-standing friendship between the two countries under the concept of “China and Thailand as one family.”
It also advised travelers to familiarize themselves in advance with event regulations, including entry requirements, photography rules and restrictions on items allowed at venues, to avoid disruptions caused by unfamiliarity with local arrangements.
The embassy encouraged Chinese nationals to handle disputes rationally and lawfully, and to seek assistance through official channels, including event organizers, on-site staff, local authorities or Chinese diplomatic missions in Thailand, if their legitimate rights and interests are affected.
Earlier this week, Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport has apologized
and disciplined security personnel over their inappropriate behavior during their duties to stop a Chinese passenger who caused disturbance and violated security measures. The incident sparked controversy following the denial of boarding to 22 Chinese passengers on a Bangkok-Beijing flight.
In July, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand
said that it had urged relevant parties to ascertain the facts as soon as possible and properly handle the incident in which a Chinese national was manhandled by security personnel and escorted out of the venue during a book fair event in Bangkok, Thailand.
The embassy also said on Saturday that exchanges and cooperation between China and Thailand have continued to deepen in recent years, with people-to-people ties becoming increasingly close. It called on Chinese visitors to participate in cultural and sports activities in a civilized, rational and orderly manner, while promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.
Global Times