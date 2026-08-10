Record-setting Typhoon Dolphin sweeps northward, triggering alerts across eastern and central China, suspension of traffic

Emergency repair workers from the State Grid city power supply company replace porcelain insulators in Wenling, East China's Zhejiang Province on August 10, 2026, to ensure the supply of power after Typhoon Dolphin made landfall. Photo: VCG

After Typhoon Dolphin, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones to hit China this year, made landfall twice in East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday, bringing torrential rain and strong winds, it weakened into a tropical storm by Monday morning before moving inland.The typhoon traveled more than 6,000 kilometers before landfall, lasted more than three times as long as a typical typhoon and set a record as the eastern-most typhoon to make landfall in China. It is expected to continue moving northwestward with its extensive cloud system covering much of East China, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to more than a dozen provinces and regions. Extreme rainfall is expected not only near the landfall spot but also along its northward path, chinanews.com reported on Monday.Affected by Typhoon Dolphin, ferry services along the Yangtze River have been suspended, and traffic restrictions have been imposed along the entire Nanjing section of the river. All 64 ferry services have been suspended, with crews reinforcing mooring lines and maritime authorities deploying additional personnel on standby.Traffic controls are in effect along the entire Nanjing section of the Yangtze River, with all vessel operations suspended. More than 1,000 vessels and over 7,000 crew members are sheltering, while emergency boats remain on standby for possible incidents. More than 100 high-speed trains at Nanjing South Railway Station have been suspended, while Metro Line S9 is also out of service. Traffic and urban management crews are working to drain accumulated water. Nanjing has also closed outdoor and water-based entertainment facilities at all rated tourist sites and suspended outdoor cultural and tourism activities amid the typhoon.The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management urgently allocated 180 million yuan ($26.74 million) in central government disaster relief funds on Monday. Of this amount, 120 million yuan was allocated to support Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian and Jiangxi in carrying out emergency flood and typhoon response and disaster relief efforts. The funds will support search and rescue,the relocation of affected residents, emergency measures to eliminate risks and hazards, the investigation and treatment of potential secondary disaster hazards, and repair to damaged homes.The National Development and Reform Commission urgently allocated 200 million yuan to support Zhejiang in post-typhoon emergency restoration and recovery, focusing on damaged infrastructure like roads and water conservancy, as well as public services such as schools and hospitals, per CCTV News.Several government departments also jointly activated a Level IV national disaster relief emergency response on Monday after Typhoon Dolphin severely affected Zhejiang. A disaster relief team was sent to the province to assess damage and assist with evacuations, relief efforts and basic necessities, according to CCTV.Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, told the Global Times that as the typhoon moves farther inland and northward, a much broader area in northern China also needs to prepare for heavy rainfall as the typhoon is carrying a significant amount of moisture and is capable of producing intense precipitation.The typhoon's impacts will extend into central China, with Henan and Shandong potentially seeing significant effects. Later, the storm could even affect the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Ma said.According to the National Meteorological Center (NMC), persistent heavy rainfall is expected across regions including Hubei, Henan and Hebei with torrential rain possible in some areas over the next three days. After Thursday, as the typhoon's remnants move northward and interact with cold air, significant rainfall is expected to continue in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Liaoning, chinanews.com reported on Monday.A Level IV flood-control emergency response has been activated on Monday for Hubei and Shandong, Hebei and Henan provinces due to prospects of typhoon impacts, CCTV reported.The Ministry of Emergency Management urged affected regions to strengthen geological disaster prevention, clarify responsibilities, enhance interagency coordination and information sharing, and closely monitor rainfall, flooding and geological hazards, according to Xinhua.Beijing also issued multiple orange alerts for heavy rain, flash flood hazards and urban flooding on Monday. Several districts subsequently issued red alerts for torrential rain. Beijing plans to activate a Level II flood-control emergency response across the city on Tuesday morning, CCTV reported.