Chinese firm delivers self‑developed core casting for world's most powerful onshore wind turbine

Core castings for the world's most powerful onshore wind turbine Photo: website of Science and Technology Daily

The core castings for the world's most powerful onshore wind turbine in terms of single‑unit capacity have recently been delivered by a Chinese company, marking a technological breakthrough in the large‑megawatt onshore wind power castings, domestic news portal stdaily.com affiliated with Science and Technology Daily reported on Wednesday.Independently developed by Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. (DHHI), the delivered components include the bearing housing and base castings for 15 MW doubly fed onshore wind turbines. The components need to bear the huge gravity, wind loads and alternating loads transmitted from the blades and hub, and transfer the loads to the generator, ensuring steady rotation of the main shaft.The products passed all customer inspections and assessments in one go and were officially delivery, stdaily.com reported.Adopting an advanced modular design, the turbine components delivered can support flexible power adjustment ranging from 13 MW to 16 MW, enabling adaptive operation to varying and complex wind conditions across diverse regions, the report said.The turbine's rotor diameter ranges from 240 meters to 260 meters, and are compatible with tower heights of 135 meters to 190 meters, delivering a maximum swept area of 53,000 square meters, roughly 8 standard football pitchs (105m×68m). This places the unit's overall performance among the world's top-tier.Such super-large castings place extremely high demand on material properties, casting processes, dimensional accuracy and internal quality. The successful validation and delivery of the products therefore demonstrate the research and development, as well as manufacturing capabilities in super‑large wind power castings, stdaily.com reported.Global Times