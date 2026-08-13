Finding joy in later life

Tourists visit the Palace of Ming and Qing Dynasties within Hengdian World Studios in Dongyang, East China's Zhejiang Province, on July 7, 2026. Photo: VCG

"Can someone my age still become an actress?" Standing backstage at a microfilm shoot, 55-year-old Wu Shaohua smiled at the camera and said she had never imagined that she would fulfill her "actor dream" in her lifetime.Wu's unexpected debut was made possible by a short drama experience program launched by Hengdian World Studios, one of China's largest film and television production bases, in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province. Designed for ordinary visitors rather than professional actors, the program allows tourists to put on costumes, choose scripts, step in front of cameras and receive a professionally edited short video as a "souvenir."For several hundred yuan, participants complete the entire process - from styling and filming to post-production - and walk away with a one- or two-minute clip in which they become the protagonist of their own story.According to representatives of the program, a version of the hit TV drama Zhenhuan Zhuan, or Empresses in the Palace, featuring a group of middle-aged and elderly women went viral and garnered more than 1 million views less than 15 minutes after the video was released in September 2022, drawing widespread attention to the trend of ordinary people trying their hand at acting. Today, such experiences have expanded to more visitors, with senior tourists becoming one of the program's key participants."This is not an isolated phenomenon limited to one film base," Zhang Yi, CEO of market research firm iiMedia, told the Global Times. He said the trend has grown amid a downturn in the film and television industry, where the shift of production bases across China from "serving only professional crews" to "serving ordinary people" has converged with the rise of new silver economy consumption trends.At the same time, the trend provides a new direction in the development of the silver economy: Elderly consumers are increasingly seeking experiences that provide enjoyment, self-expression and social connection, Zhang said.Hengdian microfilm project director Zhang Jinquan told the Global Times that during this year's summer season, his team has received dozens of visitors every day, with the number sometimes reaching more than 100 during peak periods. Elderly visitors make up a large proportion of participants."We hope people can experience the fun of film and television," Zhang said, adding that the team provides a full range of services, including costume design, script selection and acting guidance.For Wu's daughter, however, her mother's decision to "go shoot a movie" initially came as a surprise.Many of her old friends who sang and hung out with her had gradually lost touch for various reasons. When I came home from work, I could see she often felt lonely."Wu is among a growing number of older people who are stepping into studios and transforming themselves from audiences into performers. For many retirees, the experience is not simply about making a video; it is a chance to rediscover confidence, creativity and social interaction.According to Zhang Jinquan, elderly participants often choose historical costume scripts, with many showing unexpected talent after receiving professional coaching."When we opened these projects to the public, we believed that the film industry itself was changing," Zhang Jinquan said."With the rise of micro dramas and AI-generated short dramas, filmmaking is no longer something distant and unreachable. Ordinary people can also participate and experience it.""When choosing experiential activities such as short drama shoots and traditional-style photo sessions, middle-aged and elderly tourists tend to place greater emphasis on cultural depth, a sense of ceremony, nostalgia and quality experiences. They are particularly drawn to the value of fulfilling long-held dreams, creating meaningful memories and sharing their experiences with others," another representative from the studios told the Global Times.The popularity of these programs also reflects a broader change in elderly consumption patterns. Zhang Yi said that traditional senior consumption was once largely centered around tourism, healthcare products and daily necessities. Now, more elderly consumers are willing to pay for interests, emotional value and meaningful experiences.

Senior tourists shoot an ancient-China setting short drama in Hengdian World Studios, East China's Zhejiang Province, on August 7, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Hengdian World Studios

Beyond acting in Hengdian, other forms of experience-based consumption, including ancient-Chinese-style photography, senior study tours, and cultural workshops are gaining popularity among the older generations.In June, 150 elderly participants traveled to the Ancient City of Ping Yao in North China's Shanxi Province for an immersive cultural study program. Instead of simply visiting historical sites, they combined online learning with on-site practice, conducting poetry recitations in ancient streets, studying Shanxi merchant culture at exhibition halls and creating their own works with guidance from professional art instructors, as reported by cnr.com.Hengdian World Studios has also introduced study tour programs such as "Learning history through film and television" to better meet the diverse needs of senior visitors.Such activities show that senior tourism is evolving from simple sightseeing into a combination of learning, participation and personal expression, Zhang said.In fact, China's experience economy among the older generation is receiving policy support. China's Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and 10 other departments have launched the "Enjoy your silver age" campaign, focusing on areas including elderly cultural activities, creative industries and social engagement to encourage new consumption opportunities for seniors.According to estimates from multiple institutions, China's silver economy has already approached 10 trillion yuan ($1.48 trillion) in scale and is expected to reach around 30 trillion yuan by 2035, accounting for roughly 10 percent of the country's GDP. Sectors including elderly finance, smart healthcare, senior education and tourism-based wellness are expected to become major growth areas, according to a report from people.cn.The report pointed out that against this background, precisely catering to the needs of seniors has become a key focus. For industry observers, the next challenge is how to better understand the emotional and social needs of older consumers.Zhang Yi noted that the future of the silver economy is not only about providing care, but also about creating products and experiences that allow seniors to pursue their interests, express themselves and build connections.