A new start

A farmer plows a field in a county in Ziyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on August 16, 2026. After prolonged high temperatures caused corn to wither, farmers are rushing to replant soybeans during the sowing season. Photo: VCG
Three earthquakes of magnitudes of 4.0 and above struck Mianzhu, a county-level city in Deyang, Southwest China's Sichuan ...
The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) of China, the country’s top procuratorate, decided on Monday to place the major ...
Severe rainfalls have triggered floods and caused damages in multiple regions including Central China’s Hubei Province, Central China’s ...