CHINA / SOCIETY
A new start
By VCG Published: Aug 16, 2026 10:44 PM
A farmer plows a field in a county in Ziyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on August 16, 2026. After prolonged high temperatures caused corn to wither, farmers are rushing to replant soybeans during the sowing season. Photo: VCG

A farmer plows a field in a county in Ziyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on August 16, 2026. After prolonged high temperatures caused corn to wither, farmers are rushing to replant soybeans during the sowing season. Photo: VCG




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