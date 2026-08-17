Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

On August 15, a group of Japanese politicians, including Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, openly paid homage at the war-linked notorious Yasukuni Shrine. Yet, in Taiwan - a region that endured 50 years of Japanese colonial rule - the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities not only failed to condemn this act but shamelessly declared their "respect for the diverse views within Japanese society." At the same time, they didn't forget to emphasize "cooperation" with Japan and even expressed an "expectation for all parties to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability." Such rhetoric - devoid of moral conscience and a betrayal of national dignity - makes the DPP "unworthy descendants."What does it mean to "respect the diverse views within Japanese society"? The subtext is an endorsement or even active support of the notion that "Japan did nothing wrong." During its 50-year occupation of Taiwan, Japan committed heinous acts of aggression - employing political despotism, economic plunder, the "Japanization" (Kominka) movement, and violent suppression - effectively turning the island into a brutal, hellish nightmare. Today, the DPP authorities grovel before the very perpetrators who inflicted such immense suffering on their own compatriots, expressing "respect" for the enshrinement of war criminals. This goes far beyond merely rubbing salt into the wounds of the Taiwan people or showing callous disregard for all those harmed by Japan's war of aggression; it represents a complete abandonment of basic moral conscience. As Taiwan netizens have rightly condemned: "It is truly a disgrace to the entire nation."What does it mean to "expect all parties to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability"? What the DPP actually "expects" is the realization of the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to seek independence by relying on external forces. The DPP cannot possibly have forgotten how the half-century of economic plunder by Japanese colonialists devastated Taiwan's indigenous economy. Yet, blinded by the obsession with seeking independence through external reliance, the DPP insists on colluding with forces attempting to resurrect the specter of militarism; they are the very enemies of regional peace and stability. If one speaks of "safeguarding regional peace," the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces are among the first "thorns" that must be removed.The DPP authorities have maintained a deafening silence for over a decade regarding Japanese politicians' visits to the war-linked notorious Yasukuni Shrine. Their recent, even more brazen public expression of "respect" stems not from any newfound strength or confidence, but rather exposes their underlying vulnerability. As "Taiwan independence" separatist forces face increasing rejection and isolation, they grow ever more desperate in their fantasy of "external rescue." The restless Japanese right-wing has thus become the powerful patron they are eager to cling to. By repackaging sycophancy toward Japan as "respect" and whitewashing betrayal as "cooperation," the DPP has further laid bare its servile nature.Japan's launching of the war of aggression and its perpetration of militaristic atrocities have long since been subject to the verdict of justice. This is a matter that cannot be glossed over by the pretense of "diverse views." Regarding this painful history written in blood and tears, all Chinese people - including our compatriots in Taiwan - won't tolerate any attempt to overturn the historical verdict. We urge those who bent their knee to Japanese "ghost worshipers" to recognize that betraying the nation will inevitably lead to a reckoning by history.