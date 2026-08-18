CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China opposes generalization of national security concept to suppress educational co-op: FM says on Australia’s university pact ending push
By Global Times Published: Aug 18, 2026 03:49 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment on reports that Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong had recently called on the Australian National University and the University of Queensland to terminate their respective cooperation agreements with China's Shandong University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China opposes the generalization of the national security concept to suppress international educational and research cooperation.

Global Times
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