Chinese FM dismisses Palau president's claims on China's missile test launch as 'groundless, malicious in intent, not worth mentioning'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China has already made clear its position on the test launch. The claims by the Palauan side are completely groundless, malicious in intent and not worth mentioning, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.



Lin made the remarks when responding to a media inquiry about reports that Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. hoped Pacific island countries could form a "united position" on China's missile test. Whipps claimed that, from China's standpoint, they want us to know that "any one of your islands, we can take out." He also questioned why China chose to test-launch a missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead near Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands, rather than over the vast open waters between China and the US.



Global Times



