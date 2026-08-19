21,784 evacuated as torrential rains batter SW China’s Sichuan, triggering 2 geological disasters; 1.1 mln person-times relocated since this flood season

Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

A total of 21,784 people had been relocated in advance as of Wednesday morning after torrential rains battered multiple areas in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, triggering two geological disasters, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.According to the office of the geological disaster prevention and control command of Sichuan Province, heavy to torrential rain hit areas such as Chengdu and Zigong in Sichuan, with some areas experiencing extreme heavy rain. The maximum precipitation recorded at Shulin village, Dongpo district, and Meishan city reached 118 millimeters.The heavy rainfall triggered two geological disasters. One occurred in Jiulong county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, where the affected road has been restored to traffic. The other occurred in Wenchuan county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, causing a disruption on G350 national highway. Local transportation authorities have implemented traffic control measures and are continuing repair efforts.As of 7 am on Wednesday, a total of 21,784 people had been relocated to safety in advance over the previous 24 hours across 64 counties-level regions in 13 cities and prefectures in Sichuan. Among them, the largest numbers were recorded in Liangshan (7,346 people), Mianyang (3,174 people), and Ya’an (2,400 people). Since the start of the flood season, Sichuan has carried out advance evacuations for a total of 1,102,694 people.Global Times