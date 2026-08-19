China begins investigation after reports of KFA’s alleged ‘sexual services’ to Chinese officials
By Global Times Published: Aug 19, 2026 03:56 PM
A screenshot of CFA's official website Photo: CFA

A screenshot of CFA's official website Photo: CFA



Responding to recent reports by South Korean media outlets that the Korea Football Association (KFA) had provided "improper hospitality" to three Chinese Football Association (CFA) officials when they visited South Korea in January 2012, the CFA said via its official Weibo on Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into the reported incident and will release the findings in a timely manner.
 
KFA apologized on August 8 after South Korean broadcaster JTBC reported that it had provided "sexual services" to foreign referees on multiple occasions in 2011 and 2012 when they were in the country for qualifying matches for the 2014 World Cup and the 2012 London Olympics, Reuters reported. 

The KFA allegedly paid for sexual services for three officials from the CFA who were visiting as part of a referee exchange program, CNN reported. 
 
The KFA has been under public scrutiny in recent months after South Korea's disappointing performance in the 2026 World Cup, and over a lack of transparency in the appointment of the former national team coach.


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