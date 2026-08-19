International community should jointly resist and stop dangerous moves by Japan’s right-wing forces: Chinese FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Reaffirming the meaning of the "enemy state clause" under the UN Charter and emphasizing its binding force is of great significance to safeguarding the outcomes of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and to preventing the specter of militarism from making a comeback, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media that Japan had been designated an "enemy state" under the UN Charter from the outset, and that he hopes Japan would carefully read the UN Charter, including Article 107, also known as the "enemy state clause." Japan joined the UN after acknowledging its crimes of militarism and accepting the UN Charter in its entirety. If Japanese leaders attempt to break free from the constraints of its Constitution, rewrite international law and evade historical responsibility, this would naturally raise serious concerns.In response, Lin said that "China agrees with Lavrov's remarks. "The 'enemy state clause' is an important provision of the UN Charter. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trials."Lin noted that it is necessary for the international community to remind Japan that documents with force under international law, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, clearly set out Japan's international obligations as a defeated country. These documents constitute important cornerstones of the postwar international order and served as the political and legal prerequisites for Japan's return to the international community."Yet today, the Takaichi government avoids confronting Japan's historical crimes. Instead of reflecting on them, it has gone to great lengths to whitewash and glorify them, while attempting to abandon pacifism, break through the constraints of Japan's Constitution and relevant international and domestic laws, and accelerate remilitarization," Lin said."This constitutes a blatant challenge to the postwar international order and a flagrant provocation against international peace and justice. All peace-loving countries around the world should jointly resist and stop this dangerous trend pursued by Japan's right-wing forces, safeguard the outcomes of World War II and the postwar international order, and prevent the tragedies of history from recurring," Lin said.Global Times