From spice routes to QR codes: Indonesia Fair 2026 blends cultural heritage and digital future

Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun (2nd from left) and delegates launch the second phase of SnackVideo's V Start program at the fair in Beijing on August 15, 2026. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

A Beijing visitor picked up a plate of rendang and a set of satay, learning about Indonesian spices, then paid the vendor by scanning a QR code. This is one of the typical user scenarios at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in China as it hosted Indonesia Fair the third year in a row in Beijing on August 15.Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun passionately welcomed all guests, inviting them to "taste Indonesia, hear Indonesia and dance to Indonesia.""Indonesia is blessed with extraordinary cultural diversity. At this year's Indonesia Fair, we are showcasing the cultural diversity of Eastern Indonesia, from Bali and Maluku to Papua," said Oratmangun as he opened the event.Ambassador Oratmangun also highlighted the spirit of togetherness at this year's Indonesia Fair. "Today, we celebrate togetherness amid diversity. I hope our friends in China, particularly in Beijing, can enjoy the richness of Indonesian culture, music and products," he added.The diplomat also highlighted bilateral economic ties. Since 2015, China and Indonesia bilateral trade has increased three times. "Chinese investment has grown 12 times. Last year [2025] alone, bilateral trade reached around $167 billion," he said.Indonesia recorded a surge in Chinese visitors last year, with arrivals climbing to 1.34 million throughout 2025, the highest level in the past six years, Xinhua cited data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS).At the opening ceremony, Indonesian popular songs were played, creating a festive atmosphere for the fair.Visitors at the fair told the Global Times that Indonesian food carries stories of history, migration and exchanges.Indonesia-China cross-border QR payment cooperation has been promoted as a way to make transactions easier for travelers from both countries.The opening ceremony also featured the announcement of the winners of Bank Indonesia's social media video campaign promoting the use of the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) in China. QRIS can now be used in China following its launch in June."I find the mobile payment at the booths are convenient and handy," a diner surnamed Wang told the Global Times.The event also featured the launch of a book on Bali by Chinese author Yen Lu, as well as the launch of the second phase of SnackVideo's V Start program, which includes capacity-building initiatives for content creators from villages across Indonesia.This year's Indonesia Fair featured a bazaar with around 30 booths offering Indonesian handicrafts, batik, food and beverages that have entered the Chinese market, ranging from coconut water and edible bird's nests to durian. The whole-day event hosted about 6,000 visitors.The fair showed that diplomacy is no longer limited to conference rooms - it can happen around a dining table, and now even through a QR code.