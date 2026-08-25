Has the US that boldly thumps its chest when talking about freedom, ceased to be the land of the free?

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Right now, many within the US political elite - almost all of them on the right of the political spectrum - should not be banging freedom's drum and touting their belief in humanitarianism. The grim reality is they don't care about freedom or humanitarianism. And, yes, any politician who stays silent in order to remain in the good graces of the White House is also guilty of ignoring these American ideals.Let's not forget that the US prides itself on its freedoms, and the First Amendment of the US Constitution embodies that spirit more than any other document. Ensuring five specific freedoms, including freedom of the press, the First Amendment is an item US political figures insist certain nations must adopt if they want to be true champions of humanitarianism.Of course, words in a document are just that if they are not supported, and as such, humanitarianism is nothing more than a word on a piece of paper if it is not practiced, most notably by Washington's elite.The latest evidence of the undermining of freedom and humanitarianism within the US? That came a few days ago when the Pentagon announced it had fired three employees of Stars and Stripes, an American newspaper that focuses on military affairs, specifically the paper's publisher and editor along with its Middle East reporter. Insubordination was the justification announced by the Pentagon, which oversees the paper even though it has long enjoyed the ability to cover the good and bad of military activities without government interference.The dismissals resulted from the trio's conviction that the newspaper must retain editorial control of all its stories. That statement was made in defense of the newspaper's critical reporting of conditions aboard the USS Lincoln, coverage that the White House obviously did not like. Summarizing briefly, Stars and Stripes reported that a variety of shortages combined with a deterioration of conditions aboard the ship were damaging the physical and mental health of the sailors. As family members of those sailors learned about the problems, they then grew increasingly concerned about the mental health of their loved ones.According to one story, the wife of one service member told government officials that her husband "hopes he doesn't wake up tomorrow." Read those words again. They scream loudly that a service member defending what multiple government officials never stop saying is the greatest country on the face of the Earth is experiencing such awful conditions that death would be a welcomed relief for his torment.Remember, the USS Lincoln has been on a deployment, primarily to the Middle East, for far longer than is typical.Justify the firings of journalists who were doing what the First Amendment allows them to do with freedom of the press. You cannot.Explain the horrible conditions aboard the USS Lincoln and the fears of the men and women on the ship. You cannot.In fact, in a moment of ignorance or arrogance, the administration shrugged off the concerns of various families, a move that led to more media scrutiny. One can only imagine the outrage from those two if military men and women from any other nation were in a similar position. Come to think of it, imagine the denunciations from politicians from the left and right. Politicians would be chasing any journalist they could find in order to - well, you know - bang freedom's drum and tout their belief in humanitarianism.It was clear from 2017 through early 2021 that a vitriolic response from the White House would result from any criticism or second guessing of the administration. Beginning in early 2025, a similar attitude has again been on display. The animosity between the White House and journalists from all over the country has been well documented; in some cases, news organizations have agreed to pay substantial fines - something that is weak and feckless - because of real and promised threats from the administration.Yet too many Americans carry on as if nothing is happening. They will get angry if their investments lose money or if gas prices go up, but millions upon millions of people will do little as fundamental pillars of American democracy are weakened.Is this what freedom of the press and the belief in humanitarianism looks like in the US as the summer of 2026 winds down? Has the nation that boldly thumps its chest when talking about freedom, ceased to be the land of the free? The house seems to be on fire, and far too many American politicians and citizens stand idly by and do nothing.The author is an associate professor at the Department of Communication and Organizational Leadership at Robert Morris University. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Robert Morris University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn