145 People’s Armed Police personnel dispatched to mudslide-hit border port in SW.China’s Xizang

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A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People's Armed Police have been sent to the mudslide-hit border port to assist with emergency response operations after a mudslide struck near Gyirong Port in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, the Global Times learned from Xizang Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force.The mudslide on the Nepali side of the border disrupted a road leading to the Gyirong Port in Gyirong county, Xigaze, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Drone footage showed that some buildings at the port had been buried by debris.