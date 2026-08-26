CHINA / SOCIETY
3 found dead, 265 missing after massive mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang: local authority
By Global Times Published: Aug 26, 2026 10:55 PM
This photo taken on August 26, 2026 shows an area near Gyirong Port in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. A mudslide struck near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, with people feared missing, local authorities said. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on August 26, 2026 shows an area near Gyirong Port in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. A mudslide struck near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, with people feared missing, local authorities said. Photo: Xinhua


Three people have been found dead and 265 missing as of 8 pm on Wednesday after a mudslide that struck Gyirong county, Xigaze, in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on the day, according to the local authority of Xigaze. 

The exact casualty toll is still being verified, while rescue operations are underway, it said.
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