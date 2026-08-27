Nearly 100 Chinese nationals missing in mudslide disaster area on the Nepalese side: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The mudslide disaster in Gyirong county in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region had caused heavy casualties and left many people missing in both China and Nepal. China is maintaining close communication and coordination with Nepal and working together with the Nepalese side on search and rescue operations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference on Thursday.Preliminary information released by local authorities showed that 260 foreign nationals were currently missing in the disaster-hit area, while further details were still being verified. Nearly 100 Chinese nationals were missing in the affected area on the Nepalese side, and the Chinese Embassy in Nepal is further verifying the information with Nepalese authorities, Lin said.During the same event, when commenting on a question on foreign nationals affected by the mudslide disaster, Lin said that according to preliminary information currently available, the people concerned included both tourists and pilgrims.Due to the impact of the disaster, more detailed information was still being verified, the spokesperson added.Global Times