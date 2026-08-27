China reserves right to take all necessary measures in response to US tariff over so-called overcapacity: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The US' launch of a Section 301 probe into 16 economies, including China, on the grounds of so-called overcapacity, which politicizes economic and trade issues, is a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism, which China firmly opposes, Huang Ling, a new spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a regular press conference on Thursday.The remarks were made in response to a media inquiry regarding reports that the US government is considering imposing an additional 7.5 percent tariff on Chinese imports on the grounds of so-called overcapacity, asking how China would respond if the US moves forward with the measure and whether China would consider taking corresponding countermeasures.China has previously released a position paper on the so-called overcapacity issue, comprehensively outlining China's views and position on the matter. I would like to emphasize that capacity issues should be viewed in a comprehensive and fair manner, and should not be used as a pretext for protectionism, Huang said. We will continue to closely follow and comprehensively assess subsequent US moves, and reserve the right to take all necessary measures, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.Global Times