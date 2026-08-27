China opposes practice of overstretching national security concept: FM on US banning foreign equipment from US energy grid

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China has always opposed the practice of overstretching the concept of national security and suppressing enterprises from other countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday, responding to a question on US declaring of a "national emergency" regarding foreign-manufactured equipment in the US power grid."China hopes the US will provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for the operations of enterprises from all countries," said Lin.Global Times