SOURCE / ECONOMY
China urges G7 to stop undermining internaional trade order over critical minerals push: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Jun 18, 2026 04:15 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian



China's position on safeguarding the stability and security of global production and supply chains for critical minerals remains unchanged, and all parties have the responsibility to play a constructive role in this regard. China's efforts to regulate and improve its export control system align with common international practices, and are aimed at better maintaining world peace and regional stability and fulfilling international obligations such as non-proliferation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday in response to a question about a G7 joint statement that, although it did not mention China explicitly, emphasized reducing dependence on China for critical minerals and rare earths. 

"We urge the G7 to earnestly abide by market economy principles and international economic and trade rules and stop undermining the international economic and trade order with 'small circles' rules," Lin stressed.



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