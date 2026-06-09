SOURCE / ECONOMY
China bans dual-use exports to Japan to halt remilitarization, FM says in response to reports about US’ requests for resumption of rare-earth exports to Japan
By Global Times Published: Jun 09, 2026 04:57 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


China, in accordance with laws and regulations, has banned the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users, for military purposes, and to any other end-users or for any purposes that would help enhance Japan's military capabilities. The aim is to stop Japan's attempts at remilitarization and nuclear weaponization, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday when asked to comment on media reports that the US had requested China to resume rare earth exports to Japan.

Global Times

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