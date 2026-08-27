Relevant Chinese authorities to release info on Japanese lawmakers’ meeting in China in due course: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Relevant Chinese authorities will release information on the meeting in due course, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, noting that China-Japan relations are currently facing serious difficulties, the root cause of which lies in a series of erroneous words and actions by Japan's governing authorities concerning China's Taiwan region and military and security issues.Lin made the remarks during a press conference on Thursday when asked to provide more details about reports that Japanese lawmakers visiting China had met with an official from the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Thursday.Those in power in Japan should listen to and take seriously the rational voices at home, earnestly reflect on and correct their mistakes, abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and take concrete actions to safeguard the political foundation of China-Japan relations, said Lin.Global Times