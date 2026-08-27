Chinese ambassador to Nepal expresses deepest condolences after mudslide hits border region

his screenshot from a video clip taken on Aug. 27, 2026 shows a military helicopter hovering over the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Zhang Maoming expressed his deepest condolences after mudslide in Nepal caused casualties at Gyirong border port in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, saying on X on Thursday that despite significant losses on the Chinese side, China has immediately coordinated emergency supplies and cash assistance to Nepal and will do its utmost to provide further support."Deeply saddened by the devastating natural disaster in the Gyirong-Rasuwagadhi border region, which has caused significant casualties and losses on both the Chinese and Nepali sides," Zhang said in his post.My deepest condolences to those who lost their lives, and my sincere sympathies to their bereaved families and all those affected, as well as to the Government and people of Nepal, the ambassador added."I'm sure that by joining hands, we will overcome the difficulties and rebuild our beautiful homes," he said.The mudslide struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Xizang, on Wednesday morning. As of 8 am on Thursday, three people had been killed, 558 others remained missing, while two local villagers had been rescued, local authorities said, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The first team of 141 rescuers has arrived at the mudslide-stricken border port of Gyirong in Xizang on Thursday morning after the disaster caused significant casualties along the China-Nepal border, according to China's Ministry of Emergency Management, Xinhua reported.Global Times