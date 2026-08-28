Chinese Embassy in Nepal rebuts ‘fake news’ claims over devastating mudslide in border areas, urges cooperation for saving lives

Screenshot of a X post from The Chinese Embassy in Nepal

The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has rebutted two pieces of fake news relating to the devastating mudslide in China-Nepal border areas, including a claim that the collapse of a geological-disaster dam on the Chinese side caused major losses in Nepal. The embassy stressed that "accusation helps nothing, cooperation saves lives."Three people had been killed, 558 others remained missing, while two local villagers had been rescued as of 8 am on Thursday, after a mudslide struck a port along the China-Nepal border in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Among the missing, 260 have been identified as foreign nationals, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The mudslide, which occurred on the Nepalese side, struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong county, Xizang, on Wednesday morning.The death toll in Nepal had climbed to 469 as of Friday morning local time, the Nepal Police said in a statement, according to the Xinhua.In a post on X on Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal shared an image labeling two claims as "Fake News." One alleged that China had failed to issue an early warning to Nepal, resulting in significant casualties on the Nepal side, while the other claimed that the collapse of a geological-disaster dam on the Chinese side had caused major losses in Nepal.The embassy said the truth was that "an earthquake or earthquake like glacier collapse occurred on the Nepali side on the morning of August 26, 2026, triggering huge mudslides which caused significant casualties and left people missing on both the Nepali and Chinese sides of the Gyirong-Rasuwagadhi border region."The embassy also posted remarks by Zhang Maoming, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, during an interview with NTV World. Responding to a question about how the flood originated, Zhang first said that China was deeply saddened by the natural disaster."We extend our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives and our sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, as well as to the government and people of Nepal. We stand strong with Nepal at this difficult time. China will continue to closely monitor developments and do its utmost to provide all possible support and assistance," Zhang said.Zhang also noted that "We have been working closely with the Nepali side and supporting each other in responding to the disaster. I'm sure by joining hands together, we will overcome the difficulties, and rebuild our beautiful homes."Based on preliminary information currently available, an earthquake occurred on the Nepali side this morning, triggering an ice avalanche and subsequently mudslides, which caused significant casualties and left people missing on both the Nepali and Chinese sides of the Gyirong-Rasuwagadhi border region, said Zhang.Global Times