BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China’s opposition to illegal unilateral sanctions is consistent and unequivocal: FM on possible US sanctions on Chinese banks over Iran ties
By Global Times Published: Aug 28, 2026 05:31 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


In response to media reports that US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that Washington could impose sanctions on Chinese banks doing business with Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing on Friday that regarding the situation in Iran, China has consistently maintained that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve the issue, and that China's opposition to illegal unilateral sanctions is consistent and unequivocal.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
EU reportedly proposes temporary lift of ban on Chinese chipmaker; reported plan, result of intense industry pressure, shows 'de-risking' approach infeasible: analyst

The European Union will propose temporarily lifting unilateral sanctions on a Chinese semiconductor supplier, ‌as early as this ...

China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, vows to protect Chinese firms’ legitimate rights: FM on US Iran-related sanctions involving companies in HK

China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by ...

China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, rejects smearing using Iran conflict as a pretext, FM says on US sanctions against Chinese firms

In response to a question on whether China had any comment about US’ sanctions against three Chinese companies ...