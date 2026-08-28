First professional rescue teams to reach the core area of the mudslide disaster in China’s Xizang region

Rescuers reach the core area of the mudslide disaster in Southwest China's Xizang Region at around 4:30 pm on August 28, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from CCTV's video

The first group of six rescuers from the Xizang fire and rescue corps and 15 rescuers and one search dog from the Sichuan fire and rescue corps arrived at the national border gate area within the jurisdiction of Gyirong Port in Xigaze, Southwest China's Xizang Region at around 4:30 pm on Friday, becoming the first professional rescue teams to reach the core area of the mudslide disaster, according to Xinhua News Agency.According to a video released by CCTV News, a rescuer was heard shouting, "Is anyone there?" while searching for people who may have been trapped.On Wednesday, a devastating mudslide triggered by a high-altitude glacial collapse in Nepal hit the Gyirong Port in Xizang region. As of 3 pm on Friday, the disaster had left five people dead and 558 others missing. 499 people affected by the disaster relocated and 555 stranded tourists transferred to safety as of Friday morning.As of 10 am on Friday, a total of 681 personnel and 113 vehicles from China's national comprehensive fire and rescue forces had been dispatched to the disaster site, according to the National Fire and Rescue Administration.Global Times