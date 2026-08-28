Former senior Chinese official Jiang Chaoliang sentenced to death with 2-year reprieve for accepting 746m yuan in bribes

Jiang Chaoliang, a former member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, is sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery on August 28, 2026. Photo: People's Daily

Jiang Chaoliang, a former member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery by the Intermediate People's Court in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday, according to the People's Daily.Jiang was found to have accepted bribes totaling more than 746 million yuan ($111.01 million). After the two-year reprieve, his death sentence will be commuted to life imprisonment, with no possibility of further sentence reduction or parole.Jiang's illicit proceeds and the proceeds generated from them that had already been seized will be turned over to the national treasury in accordance with the law, with any outstanding amount to be further recovered, according to the report.The court found that between 1995 and 2025, Jiang took advantage of his positions at several major financial institutions and as a senior provincial official to provide assistance to companies and individuals in areas including business operations, loan approvals, project contracting and personnel promotions.The court said Jiang's conduct constituted bribery and that the amount involved was particularly large, causing particularly serious losses to the interests of the State and the people.The court noted Jiang had mitigating circumstances, including attempted bribery offenses, voluntarily confessing to most of the bribery offenses previously unknown to investigators, reporting major criminal activity by others that was subsequently verified, and showing remorse and actively returning illicit assets.Global Times