Woman finds 4 snakes in potted plant bought online

A firefighter digs into the soil around the plant's roots in search of possible snake eggs. Photo: the Xinhua News Agency

A woman in China who bought a potted plant online got far more than she bargained for: Within 18 days, four snakes appeared in her shop, and firefighters later found a number of snake eggs buried in the plant's soil, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The woman, surnamed Gao, bought the potted Burgundy Rubber Plant, a popular indoor houseplant, online for 59.8 yuan ($8.9) on July 15. After it arrived four days later, she placed it near the entrance of the massage shop she runs.Nothing seemed unusual until the night of August 3.Gao was looking for something in a cabinet behind the front desk when she turned around and found a snake staring back at her."I was scared out of my wits," Gao recalled. Terrified of snakes and other soft-bodied animals, she immediately climbed onto a chair before fleeing the shop.A customer later helped locate the snake resting on a badminton racket under the counter, before a security guard swept it into a dustpan and removed it.But that was only the beginning.Another snake appeared the next day and was caught by firefighters. After about two quiet weeks, a third showed up on August 20, this time hiding near a gap along the wall. Property staff also discovered shed snakeskin inside the potted plant and quickly moved it outdoors.When firefighters dug into the soil around the roots, they found another surprise: snake eggs.Later that same morning, Gao spotted a fourth snake behind the counter, which property workers caught and released.Gao said the repeated encounters left her unable to sleep or work properly. Local market regulators in the seller's area are investigating the case, and she is still awaiting the result.Global Times