Sichuan county apologizes after photo shows teachers standing before 'shame' backdrop at meeting over low scores

A photo from media reports shows teachers whose classes had an average score below 15 points standing before a backdrop bearing the Chinese characters for "shame."

The local government in Leibo County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, apologized for an incident at a recent education administration meeting in which teachers were subjected to disrespectful treatment, saying it would seriously reflect on the matter. The government has set up a special task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation, according to the government's statement on Friday.According to a previous report by The Paper, a photo from the 2026 autumn education administrative conference in Leibo recently went viral online. At the meeting, a group of junior high school teachers whose classes scored an average of below 15 points were invited onto the stage for a group photo. Two large, striking Chinese characters - "shame" - were displayed on the large screen behind them.The local government said in the statement that recently, inappropriate and disrespectful practices toward teachers took place at the conference. These acts inflicted severe psychological harm on participating teachers and generated negative social repercussions. "We feel deep remorse, have conducted thorough self-reflection, and sincerely accept all criticisms," the statement read.The county has established a special task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Based on the findings, those responsible will be dealt with seriously in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, according to the statement.The government also said it would take concrete action to uphold the dignity of teachers and foster a social atmosphere that respects teachers and values education.Global Times