94 Chinese people rescued, transferred through coordination with Nepali side: Chinese Embassy in Nepal

Two Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force carrying emergency relief supplies arrive at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, at around 7 am local time on August 30, 2026. Four Chinese tunnel rescue experts, along with rescue equipment, arrived on board the aircraft. Photo: Chinese Embassy in Nepal



The Chinese Embassy in Nepal said on Sunday that it has coordinated with the Nepali side in the search, rescue and transfer of 94 Chinese nationals following severe mudslides and floods in the country.The embassy activated its emergency response mechanism shortly after the disaster, contacted Chinese enterprises and other personnel in affected areas to verify their safety, and sent a working group to the disaster-hit areas to coordinate rescue efforts. It also guided Chinese enterprises in arranging accommodation and providing assistance to affected personnel.The embassy said it had worked with Nepali authorities to deploy helicopters and speed up the rescue and transfer of stranded Chinese personnel. So far, 94 Chinese people have been rescued or transferred with the assistance of the Nepali side.The embassy has remained in close contact with relevant Nepali authorities, urging them to step up search and rescue efforts for affected Chinese citizens and provide timely updates. It also expressed sympathy and support for Nepal and said it was ready to cooperate with the Nepali side in ongoing rescue operations.Two Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force carrying 13,200 pieces of emergency relief supplies arrived in Nepal on Sunday, along with four Chinese tunnel rescue experts. Another five Chinese tunnel rescue experts arrived in Nepal on Saturday to assist with search and rescue operations, according to CCTV News.Global Times