Unusually large wild elephant herd of about 50 wanders through Yunnan villages as drones track movements: local government

Picture of Asian elephants. Photo: VCG

A herd of about 50 wild Asian elephants has entered villages in Mohan township, Xishuangbanna in Southwest China's Yunnan Province. Local authorities told the Global Times that drones are being deployed daily to monitor the herd's movements, while an early-warning mechanism has been activated to keep nearby residents informed of the elephants' whereabouts.At around 11 pm on August 24, a herd of wild Asian elephants wandered into a village near the Mohan toll station in Xishuangbanna. Video footage showed the elephants moving through the village in a group, with villagers later spotting traces of the herd near farmland nearby, according to Guangming Daily.Those Asian elephants are still roaming in the Mohan town area, but their presence has not posed a significant threat to the lives or property of local residents, an employee from local government told the Global Times on Sunday. Asian elephants have long been active in the area, making herd monitoring and safety precautions part of the local authorities' routine work.The employee said drones are deployed daily to monitor the elephants' movements, while a dedicated early-warning system keeps nearby residents informed of the herd's location and latest activity. Authorities avoid interfering with the elephants as they move through the area.A compensation mechanism is also in place to cover property damage caused by the elephants. If residents suffer losses, an insurance company will assess the damage and provide compensation in accordance with relevant regulations, she noted.The official noted that wild Asian elephants are particularly active at this time of year, but said it remains relatively rare for a herd of around 50 elephants to enter a village at the same time.The "short-nose family" of wild Asian elephants captured worldwide attention in 2021 after roaming more than 1,400 kilometers across Yunnan Province. It returned to its traditional habitat with 14 members. Embracing two calves born this year, members of the family have since grown to 21, the Xinhua News Agency reported this month.Yunnan has developed a comprehensive approach to Asian elephant conservation that combines habitat restoration, connected habitats, scientific monitoring and early warning, community participation and cross-border cooperation. The province is also home to the Xishuangbanna Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center, which has rescued and rehabilitated more than 30 wild Asian elephants since its establishment in 2009, according to Xinhua.