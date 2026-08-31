Chinese military trade employee lured into spying for two countries via seemingly coincidental encounters: state security authorities

Photo: Ministry of State Security

China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) on Monday released details of a case in which a core employee of a military-industrial trading company was lured into serving the foreign intelligence agencies of two countries through seemingly coincidental encounters.Zhang, who had studied abroad for many years, joined a military-industrial trading company after returning to China. An outstanding employee fluent in foreign languages, he was often assigned foreign-related tasks and highly valued by his superiors.One day, years ago, at a reception held as part of a foreign-related official event, a diplomat from a foreign country who introduced himself as Lucas struck up a conversation with Zhang. After praising Zhang for his fluency in foreign languages and expertise in his work, Lucas hit it off with him, and the two exchanged contact information.Several months later, Lucas asked Zhang to translate several pages of technical materials and paid him several hundred dollars for the work. Zhang readily agreed, completely unaware that he had already stepped into a trap.After that, Lucas frequently approached Zhang to translate materials, offering increasingly generous payments. As their interactions became more frequent, Lucas began probing for sensitive information, repeatedly asking questions such as, "What equipment does your company import?" and "How does your company divide responsibilities with other military trading companies?"Zhang eventually suspected Lucas was a spy but, tempted by money and hoping to get away with it, continued cooperating. He went from providing information orally to handing over paper contracts, ultimately receiving tens of thousands of dollars from Lucas.While Zhang was being targeted by one country's intelligence service, another country's agency was also laying a trap. During a business trip to the other country, Zhang was deliberately given trouble while applying for a visa. Mike, an embassy staffer, stepped in to "help," earning Zhang's trust. Mike later introduced him to Sarah, who gradually gained Zhang's trust before asking him to collect increasingly sensitive information.Sarah eventually revealed that she worked for an intelligence agency and demanded paper documents. Despite knowing he had fallen into another trap, Zhang continued working for the other country's agency, providing sensitive information about Chinese military equipment.Chinese state security authorities eventually uncovered his ties to both countries' intelligence agencies and arrested him. Zhang confessed to his crimes. "I've finally waited for this day, but it's too late for regret," he said. The case remains under investigation, and Zhang is expected to face punishment under the law.The Zhang case is a typical example of how foreign intelligence agencies use personal ties and financial incentives to recruit targets. From military researchers and officials posted overseas to academics and ordinary corporate employees, their reach can extend across society. They often begin with a chance encounter, lower a target's guard with small favors, then gradually seek increasingly sensitive information.The MSS warned that the case underscores the need for vigilance and strong defenses against such efforts.Global Times