Memorial services held in Southwest China's Xizang for victims of deadly mudslide

A memorial ceremony was held for the victims of the mudslide at the Gyirong Port branch of the Xigaze public security bureau in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Photo: Screenshot from Xinhua

At around 9:55 am on Tuesday, a memorial service was held for the victims at the Gyirong Port branch of the Xigaze public security bureau in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, according to Xinhua.Memorial services were also held simultaneously at the rescue site in the core area of the mudslide disaster and at locations where roads were being cleared and restored, with rescue personnel, local officials and residents taking part, Xinhua reported.The deadly mudslide, caused by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit Gyirong Port on August 26, claiming 16 lives and leaving 546 people missing at the border port, according to the regional government's latest update, per Xinhua.Global Times