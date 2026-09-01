CHINA / SOCIETY
Tiger keeper in NE China zoo suspended after kicking a cub; baby tiger in good condition: park
By Global Times Published: Sep 01, 2026 03:38 PM
A screenshot from a video shows a keeper appearing to kick a tiger cub, which then lies motionless, at the Jilin Provincial Siberian Tiger Park in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province on August 30, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from rednote

A screenshot from a video shows a keeper appearing to kick a tiger cub, which then lies motionless, at the Jilin Provincial Siberian Tiger Park in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province on August 30, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from rednote

A tiger keeper at a zoo in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province, has been suspended after a video circulating online appeared to show him kicking a four-and-a-half-month-old tiger cub during feeding, Chinese media outlet Modern Express reported on Monday.

The cub has since recovered, and a comprehensive examination found all its health indicators to be normal, according to the Jilin Provincial Siberian Tiger Park.

The incident occurred on Sunday. Footage circulating online showed the cub lying stiff on the ground before being carried by the keeper to a feeding bowl, where it does not appear to eat. Surrounding visitors are heard questioning the keeper's treatment of the protected animal.

A park employee confirmed the incident but said the online footage was incomplete. The cub had bitten the keeper on the foot and refused to let go while being fed, prompting him to instinctively shake the animal off, according to the employee.

The cub experienced a brief stress response but later recovered and is now in good condition, the employee said. Park officials and veterinarians examined the animal after receiving complaints from the visitor on Sunday afternoon.

The keeper has been criticized and suspended from duty. He was also taken to hospital for treatment of the wound on his foot.

The park said it normally keeps staff separated from the tigers, but some young cubs require handfeeding from keepers. It pledged to improve protective measures and strengthen the training and management of its keepers to prevent similar incidents.

Global Times


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