Drone image shows glaciers around impact crater on Chhochen Khola River in Nepal still at risk of collapse: China’s ministry of water resources

Drone photo of the impact crater taken at 8 am on September 1, 2026. Photo: CCTV

Glaciers surrounding the Chhochen Khola River impact crater in Nepal remain susceptible to further collapses, posing a major potential hazard, CCTV News reported on Tuesday citing China's Ministry of Water Resources.The ministry continued to convene consultations and conduct rolling assessments of the full-chain risks associated with the debris-flow disaster in Gyirong County, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, CCTV reported.According to a recent comparative analysis of remote-sensing imagery, the water surface areas of the 14 glacial lakes previously identified in the Gyirong Tsangpo River basin have shown no significant changes and remain relatively stable overall.Based on drone imagery captured at 8 am on Tuesday, the water accumulated in the impact crater along Chhochen Khola River in Nepal has been largely drained, and the downstream river is flowing normally. However, risks of glacier collapse remain around the impact crater, per the report.Global Times