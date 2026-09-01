China’s second batch of humanitarian aid departs for Nepal aboard Y-20, five Chinese experts join rescue effort

Ground and maintenance crews wave to a Y-20 transport aircraft carrying China's second batch of aid supplies to Nepal as it departs Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport on September 1, 2026. Photo: People.cn

More emergency humanitarian aid supplies provided by the Chinese government departed from Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday afternoon, bound for mudslide-hit Nepal, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The supplies were transported aboard a Y-20 large transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force to Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Five experts from Shenzhen also joined the flight and will take part in rescue operations in Nepal, Shenzhen-based media outlet SZTV News reported on Tuesday.The shipment is part of China's ongoing effort to provide additional emergency humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the mudslide disaster.An official from China's Ministry of Commerce told SZTV News that the shipment was the second batch of Chinese aid provided to Nepal. Weighing about 5.8 tons, it included urgently needed water purification and lighting equipment, genetic testing equipment and drones.Through coordination among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs and the China International Development Cooperation Agency, authorities urgently secured the supplies and transported them to the airport overnight. The shipment was expected to arrive in Nepal on Tuesday evening, according to the report.An official from Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Customs told local media that a green channel was immediately opened for the relief supplies, with dedicated personnel assigned to the shipment, documents reviewed in advance and inspection procedures streamlined.The measures allowed the supplies to be inspected and cleared rapidly, ensuring their timely departure from Shenzhen and helping them reach the disaster-stricken area as soon as possible, the official said.Shenzhen airport also established a special task force to coordinate security checks, loading, unloading and palletizing. A dedicated receiving channel allowed the supplies to enter the priority loading area upon arrival at the airport, ensuring their swift and smooth transportation, according to an official from the airport's operations control center.Global Times