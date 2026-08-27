Passing the baton of China-Egypt friendship from generation to generation: Global Times editorial

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cairo for a state visit to Egypt on Tuesday, marking his first trip in a decade. Prior to his trip, he published a signed article in Egyptian media titled "Celebrating 70 Years of Solidarity, China and Egypt Embark on a New Journey." The article noted, "For seven decades, the China-Egypt relationship has braved wind and rain, and withstood the test of the changing international landscape. It has stayed on the right course, remained robust as ever, and sustained a strong momentum. It is a fine example for China's cooperation with Arab states and Africa on the whole, and for friendship, solidarity and collaboration between developing countries."As the two nations celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, another handshake between the two heads of state will map out a new blueprint for deepening the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership.The ancient Silk Road spans millennia, and the footsteps of friendly exchanges between China and Egypt have never ceased. The Chinese artifacts unearthed in Fustat attest to the close bonds and deep friendship that have existed between our peoples since ancient times. From the trade of silk, porcelain, spices, and glassware, to the exhibition "The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum; from Chinese-language classes taking root in over 40 Egyptian middle schools to the China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone now hosting nearly 200 enterprises… China-Egypt interactions are becoming increasingly diverse. Most recently, multiple types of Chinese Air Force aircraft, including the J-16 fighter jets, flew to Egypt to participate in the China-Egypt "Eagles of Civilization-2026" joint air force exercises, marking that mutual trust and traditional friendship between the two sides continue to grow.Standing by each other, China and Egypt are close brothers who have weathered storms together. History will never forget those shining moments: At the 1955 Bandung Conference where both jointly championed Asian-African solidarity, during Egypt's struggle to reclaim sovereignty over the Suez Canal, in the endeavors to restore the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations (UN)... The two peoples have supported each other through thick and thin, forging an unbreakable bond. Today, China and Egypt share common goals and pursuits in safeguarding the international order, advocating fairness and justice, and practicing multilateralism. Firmly supporting each other in pursuing development paths suited to their respective national conditions, and standing resolutely behind each other's core interests and major concerns, they have laid a solid foundation for the growth of their comprehensive strategic partnership.Committed to cooperation and win-win outcomes, China and Egypt are also reliable partners that join hands in realizing modernization. Egypt was the first among all Arab and African countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and one of the first countries to participate in Belt and Road cooperation. Along the journey of working together, China-Egypt cooperation has deepened and become more diverse, while the bilateral ties have been upgraded into a comprehensive strategic partnership covering multiple fields. Chinese companies have built Africa's tallest building and its first intercity electrified light rail in Egypt; China successfully launched EgyptSat 2, making Egypt the first African country with full in-house capabilities for satellite assembly, integration, and testing; in 2023, Egypt became the first sovereign country in Africa to issue "panda bonds"; and this year, fresh Egyptian oranges became the first African produce to capitalize on China's zero-tariff policy for the African countries having diplomatic relations with it. An increasing number of "firsts" have become vivid examples of the depth and breadth of China-Egypt cooperation, while tangible results are benefiting households in both countries.Standing by each other rain or shine, China-Egypt relations have stayed on the right course, remained robust as ever, and sustained a strong momentum. Behind these three "unchanged" qualities lies the mutual appreciation between two great civilizations that are geographically far apart. According to a poll on how Chinese people view Egypt, released by the Global Times Institute at the end of August, 94 percent of respondents hoped that the two countries would advance cooperation in cultural and social exchanges in the future, while 82 percent agreed that Egypt is an important partner for China in the Arab world and Africa. In an interview, an Egyptian fresh-orange exporter spontaneously told a reporter, "I love China." This not only reflects the growing affinity between the peoples of the two countries, but also demonstrates the strength that comes from friendship and cooperation between the two developing countries.Located at the crossroads of Africa and Asia, Egypt is an important force in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East. China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the world's second-largest economy. Both China and Egypt are important members of the Global South. The two countries are strengthening coordination through multilateral platforms including the UN, the BRICS cooperation mechanism, the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Such coordination not only serves the shared interests of the two countries and helps China-Arab and China-Africa cooperation keep pace with the times and progress steadily, but also contributes to advancing the international order toward greater fairness and justice.From the ancient Silk Road to the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, exchanges between the ancient civilizations of China and Egypt have continued for thousands of years, enduring and renewing themselves with the passage of time. Under the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, the two ancient civilizations, both at crucial stages of development and rejuvenation, will pass the baton of China-Egypt friendship from generation to generation and together create an even brighter future for bilateral relations.