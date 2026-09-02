Land route to Gyirong Port fully reopened, allowing heavy machinery to enter core disaster area for rescue

Heavy machinery enters the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port along national highway G216 in Gyirong County, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Photo: CCTV News

The land route to Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, had been fully reopened at 10 am on Wednesday, allowing rescuers, relief supplies, equipment and heavy machinery to reach the core disaster area by road to carry out more intensive rescue operations, Xinhua News Agency and CCTV News reported on Wednesday.Road-clearing operations along national highway G216 have reached the core disaster area, where search and rescue efforts are being carried out through coordinated use of multiple methods. The last section of the road cut off by water has been temporarily restored, allowing heavy machinery to pass through, according to CCTV News.In the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port, operations of heavy machinery clearing national highway G216 has reached an area close to the original site of the Chinese-side Gyirong Port building.After days of continuous emergency efforts, parts of the road surface of G216 have re-emerged by Tuesday, with yellow road markings becoming visible in some sections.A mudslide on the Nepalese side of the border on the morning of August 26 affected Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, causing serious casualties and leaving many missing. The disaster previously cut off traffic along national highway G216 leading to Gyirong Port.Global Times